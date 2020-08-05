Pijush opens plasma bank at Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 4: Minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush Hazarika on Tuesday inaugurated a plasma bank at JMCH.

After inaugurating the bank, Hazarika told newspersons that plasma donation by symptomatic COVID-19 recovered patients could be a significant contribution towards the fight against the disease as it has been observed many patients have recovered after being treated with plasma therapy.

Hazarika said that results of providing plasma treatment to COVID-19 patients have shown positive results at GMCH with several responding and recovering.

He suggested that a campaign on plasma donation akin to blood donation as being a great act of humanity should be promoted.

Three recovered patients who donated plasma on Tuesday were handed certificates by the minister. The three donors were Lakhyajit Bordoloi (29) of Sonarigaon here, Nawal Kishore Sharma (27) and Anjali Sharma (26) both from Titabar in Jorhat district. Rajya MP Kamakhya Prasad Tasa was also present on the occasion.