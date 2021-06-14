Pijush takes stock of embankment repair works in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, June 13: State water resources minister Pijush Hazarika visited the embankment sites in Dibrugarh and inspected the ongoing repair works on Sunday.

The minister accompanied by water resources officials and local MLAs visited Burijan, Rohmoria, Bogibeel and Dehing Jerai and took stock of the embankment repair works and directed officials to carry out erosion-control works on a war footing.

Hazarika said that embankment construction and repair work has been accelerated across the state. He also directed officials to end all the embankment repairing works by the month of May every year.

He said only temporary and emergency works should be carried out during the rainy season.

“To rid the region of the flood problem, I have directed officials to conceptualise and build embankments in a scientific manner. They have been asked to use porcupine and geo-bags to stem the river erosion along the embankments. I have issued strict instructions to the officers to complete all official procedures and formalities on time so that repair works can be started on time,” Hazarika said.

Earlier in the day, Hazarika visited the tomb of Swargadeo Sarbananda Singha situated on the banks of the Brahmaputra in Guijan area of Tinsukia to pay homage to the first ruler of the Mattack kingdom.

In view of the threat of flood to the area, he asked the district administration to take steps to protect the tomb from being eroded away by the Brahmaputra. The minister also promised to re-visit the area in a month’s time to review the situation.

The minister also visited areas like Natun gaon, Rangagora, Tengabari, Mirigaon and Rowmari and also undertook a 35-km ride on boat to the heart of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park to assess the pre-flood situation and flood preparedness.

Due to flood and erosion, every year Assam has been losing huge land mass. Despite several steps by the government no permanent solution has come out to solve the decade old problem.

MP Pradan Baruah, MLAs Prasanta Phukan, Chakradhar Gogoi, Binod Hazarika, Bolin Chetia, Ponakan Baruah, were also present.