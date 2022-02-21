Pijush Takes Stock Of Flood Control Works At Nimatighat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 20: State minister of Water Resources, Information and Public Relations Pijush Hazarika on Sunday said that more porcupines would be put in place to control erosion at Nimatighat here.

Hazarika, who was taking stock of the embankment buttressing work at Nimatighat said that the bullhead, geobags and porcupines were together being constructed to contain erosion but it had been seen that porcupines were better able to contain the Brahmaputra from gobbling up chunks of land mass at Nimatighat and therefore more porcupines would be put into place.

He further said that the embankment was not that damaged this year and was 70 per cent capable of staving off floods.

He assured that the embankment repair work would be completed before the monsoons.