Pijush visits erosion-hit areas of Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 8: State water resources and information and public relations minister Pijush Hazarika on Thursday visited Kokrajhar to take stock about the river erosion and flood control situation in Kokrajhar district and its adjoining areas. Hazarika also visited the construction sites of Kokrajhar Medical College at Beswargaon along the Gaurang river. He further took stock of the river erosion caused by the Gaurang river. He also attended a review meeting with senior officials of BTR held at BTC Secretariat conference room where BTR CEM Pramod Boro and several executive members, BTC principal secretary, DC Kokrajhar attended the meeting. Later, he interacted with officials from the water resources department and BTR administration. He informed that the concerned authorities are taking strong steps to stop the river erosion across the BTR districts. Hazarika asked water resources department officials of Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) to take strict steps within two weeks against the river erosion and flood control along all river banks in the districts across the region.

BTR CEM Pramod Boro also extended sincere thanks to the Assam water resources minister Hazarika for coming to BTR to take stock about the river erosion and flood control situation. He said that the BTR administration and state government are emphasising deeply to stop the river erosion across the BTR districts. Minister Hazarika was accompanied by Kokrajhar East LAC MLA Lawrence Islary, BTC executive member for water resources department, Ukil and during his visit at the Gaurang River site.