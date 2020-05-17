Pijush visits Kokrajhar to take stock of COVID situation

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 17: Minister of state for health and family welfare Pijush hazarika on Sunday visited Kokrajhar to take the stock of the situation after the stranded people started arriving in the state.

“Our primary duty is to protect the people of the state from COVID-19 pandemic,” Hazarika told reporters here.

Hazarika also visited SAI Complex and CIT quarantine centres here to take the stock of the situation.

There are 19 quarantine centres in Kokrajhar district to accommodate 2,300 people who would come from outside the state. Hazarika was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary.