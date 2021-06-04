Pijush visits Nagaon to review preparedness to tackle flood scene in the district 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 3: The state water resource minister and also the guardian minister for the district Pijush Hazarika on Thursday visited Nagaon and held a review meeting with deputy commissioner Kavitha Padmanabhan, superintendent of police and other heads of various departments at the DC’s conference hall.

In the meeting, the minister took stock from the officials concerned of the prevailing Covid situation in the district as well as other infrastructures of various Covid hospitals and Covid Care Centres set up at various places in the district.

Besides, he reviewed other facilities available in the Covid hospitals as well as other Covid Care Centres too and directed the officials concerned to ensure the strict maintenance of Covid protocol by Covid patients during their isolation period at their homes.

Similarly, he also directed the officials concerned to deliver the packets of essential commodities as estimated of Rs 2,000 by government to the family as well as the Covid patients who are below poverty line at their respective doorsteps. He however strictly instructed the officials to maintain the quality of items in this regard.

During the meeting, the minister also reviewed the preparedness of the district administration to combat the possible flood in the district during the coming rainy season and directed the officials of district administration to ensure all arrangements as well as readiness to tackle the possible flood scene in the district beforehand.

He appreciated the police administration for the incessant police operations against drugs and appealed to police administration to intensify more operations against the menace in the district.

BJP MLAs Rupak Sarma and Jitu Goswami, Congress MLAs Rokibul Hussain, Nurul Huda, Sashikanta Das and Sibamoni Bora and AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam were also present in the meeting.

Earlier the minister rushed to Chaparmukh and Garmari area and reviewed on spot the erosion of the Kapili river in those areas.