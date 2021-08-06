Pilgrim Special Tourist Train to Goa 

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 5: Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC) is operating a maiden trip of ‘Pilgrim Special Tourist Train’ (PSTT) from Agartala to Goa on September 30.

A complete tourist package has been provided to enable the people of the Northeast to have an experience in Goa.

Detailing about the PSTT journey from Agartala to Goa, in a press conference was held at the District Press Club of Karbi Anglong here on Thursday.

IRCTC head Biswajit Das said, “The IRCTC is operating a maiden trip PSTT from Agartala to Goa starting September 30. It is a complete tourist package and the fare for availing the trip per person for Sleeper Class is Rs. 11,340 and Rs. 18,900 per person in AC Tier Class. The package duration for the Vibrant Goa PSTT will be 11 nights and 12 days from Agartala.”

The PSTT package is provided to enable the people of Northeast India to have an experience of Goa. Das also informed that the fare is inclusive of the train journey, all meals with drinking water bottle, dormitory, hotel accommodation and land transportation in Goa along with ancillary services of onboard security, guards, guides, etc.

In Goa passengers will get 3 nights and 4 days exclusively to explore tourist destinations and beaches. Passengers will also be provided with one exclusive day for shopping in Goa. A guided tour in Goa will also be provided to visit churches, temples and river cruises over the river Mandovi.