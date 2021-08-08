Pinky Karmakar an example of betrayal, govt apathy  

2012 Olympic torch relay participant working at Borborooah Tea Estate as labourer

By: Avik Chakraborty

DIBRUGARH, Aug 7: In a tale of neglect and government apathy, a girl from the tea gardens, who had participated in 2012 London Olympics torch relay now is working as a tea garden worker in the Borborooah Tea Estate in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh.

Pinky Karmakar (28), who dreamt of becoming a national level archer is now a worker at Borborooah Tea Estate.

Talking to this correspondent, Pinky said, “My dream to become a national archer was broken due to financial hardships in the family. From my childhood I was interested in sports and I wanted to do something for my country in the field of sports. In 2012, I was picked up by UNICEF to participate in the torch relay in the London Olympics and I was the lone participant from Assam. The political parties and ministers had promised to give me a job and assured me to help me in my sports career but they had done nothing.”

Pinky Karmakar was the only representative from India among 20 countries selected for the 2012 Olympic torch relay in London.

Pinky was associated with programmes to create awareness about child marriage, adult literacy and alcoholism under UNICEF.

“I want to do something for my country in sports but I didn’t get an opportunity. After my arrival from the London Olympics in 2012, the ministers and political parties came to me and assured me of all possible help but the promises were not kept. UNICEF left me in the middle. At first they showed interest in me, but later they abandoned me and didn’t help,” Pinky said.

Pinky Karmakar lives with five family members at the Borborooah Tea Estate and is working as a tea worker in the estate to maintain her family.

Pinky is pursuing her BA from Krishna Kanta Handiqui State Open University. She didn’t leave her studies despite facing economic hardships, setting an example for the girls of her age.

In 2012, when Pinky returned from London Olympics, she got a rousing welcome on her arrival at Dibrugarh airport where she was felicitated by many organisations and individuals including ex-Dibrugarh MP Sarbananda Sonowal.

Later, she was led to her residence at Borborooah in an open jeep through the main roads of Dibrugarh town from the airport. Hundreds of well wishers took out a huge motorcycle rally and escorted her to her residence.

“The days have gone but nothing has happened to me. Everybody betrayed me. I didn’t get any government job and any assistance from anyone. Even the participating remuneration or token money has not been given to me,” said Pinky.