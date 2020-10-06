PK Dutta arrested from Nepal, to be brought to Guwahati

Q paper leak case: Diban Deka’s police remand extended

GUWAHATI, Oct 6: After nearly 15 days, the retired deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Prashanta Kumar Dutta, prime accused in the Assam Police SI exam question paper leak case was arrested from Kakarbhitta along the Indo-Nepal border on Tuesday.

A team of police led by additional director general of police (ADGP) for law and order GP Singh arrested him when he was with his son-in-law on way to Assam for surrender.

The police have issued a lookout notice for the retired DIG, who has been absconding in Kathmandu since September 24.

He tried to flee from Nepal when the investigating team of the CID and Crime Branch of city police came to know about his whereabouts.

According to reports, a team of CID was taking shelter in Siliguri to catch Dutta.

“The prime accused in the SI Exam paper leak case, P.K. Dutta has been detained at the Indo-Nepal Border on the strength of LOC issued by @AssamCid, and handed over to the @WBPolice. Assam Police would take him in custody in due course and bring him to Assam,” Assam Police said in a statement.

Soon after his detention, Dutta was handed over to West Bengal Police. He is presently kept in Panitanki in Siliguri.

The state police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh each for information which would lead to their arrest.

So far, 32 people have been apprehended in connection with the paper leak scam. Dutta’s arrest will take the count to 33.

The retired DIG who is said to be the mastermind in the leakage of the question paper of a written exam for recruitment of 597 sub inspector (SI) in the Assam Police has been on the run since September 20.

The leakage of the question paper on social media has forced the State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to cancel the exam.

Following the outcry, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal ordered a probe into the scam.

In the FIR lodged at the CID, complainant former State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) chairman Pradeep Kumar stated that Diban Deka informed Kumar of the leakage.

Searches have been continued in Dutta’s residence at Rupkonwar Path in Hengrabari and his hotels and properties in Guwahati and Dibrugarh.

Diban Deka another accused in the case has been sent to 6-day custody of Criminal Investigation Department (CID). The court of the chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup extended the term of Deka’s custody on Tuesday.

He was produced before the court after his five -day police remand ended on Tuesday.

“Today police custody of Diban Deka ended. Though CID sought 7-day custody, honourable court has granted 6-day,” said lawyer.