PK Dutta brought to city, sent to 6-day CID custody

Q paper leak: No one will be spared, says Sonowal

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 7: A day after his arrest from Nepal border, the kingpin of police job scam, Prashanta Kumar Dutta was remanded to six-day police custody, while another accused was arrested by a team of police from Lakhimpur on Tuesday night.

Commenting on the development, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal made it clear that politicians, government officers whosoever is found indulged in corruption will not be spared.

While stating that Assam government’s uncompromising tirade against corruption will continue unrelentingly, Sonowal said, “All the culprits involved in this scandal are under investigation. I have been saying one thing from the beginning; everyone should have faith in the Assam Police”.

“Assam Police are conducting the investigation with utmost sincerity and responsibility. The police will faithfully complete this investigation in the coming days,” Sonowal said.

Dutta was brought to the city by Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and later produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate of Kamrup who remanded him to six days police custody.

Dutta was charged with CID PS case No 21/2020 under section 409/120(B) of IPC read with section 66(B) IT Act for his involvement in the leakage of question paper of written exam for recruitment of 597 sub inspectors (SI) in Assam Police.

Dutta was caught from Kakarbhitta bordering Nepal and subsequently handed over to West Bengal Police for transit remand.

Dutta tested negative for Covid-19 in the rapid antigen test

The police had issued a lookout circular for Dutta who has been hiding in Kathmandu since September 24. Dutta was trying to flee from Nepal when the investigating team of the CID and Crime Branch of the city Police gathered information on his whereabouts.

The exams for 597 posts, for which more than 60,000 candidates had applied, had to be cancelled and a massive investigation was initiated as instructed by chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

Raids at various locations, including Dutta’s hotels Bhargav Grand and Bhargav on September 23 and 24, showed he had conducted mock tests using the original exam paper.

Another accused, expelled BJP leader Diban Deka has been kept in 4th APBn Guest House at Kahilipara, where senior officials of Crime Branch and CID continued to grill him to get a lead on the case.

Meanwhile, the police arrested another accused Atul Nath from Panigaon, Khoga area in Lakhimpur district for his involvement in the scam.

A team of CID and Lakhimpur Police arrested him from his residence. Deka was brought back to Guwahati on Tuesday night for further investigation.