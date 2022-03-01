Plan To Help Assam To Join The League Of The Best States: Himanta

Guwahati hosts NE Zonal Conference for PM Gati Shakti Master Plan

GUWAHATI, Feb 28: Chief minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan initiative would give the much needed boost to connectivity and lead to rapid infrastructure and economic growth. This plan would also help states like Assam to join the league of the best states of the country.

The chief minister said this while attending the North East Zonal Conference for the PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for multi modal connectivity in the presence of Union minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, which was held at Guwahati on Monday.

The chief minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi aims to bring a paradigm shift to connectivity and infrastructure development through the Gati Shakti Master Plan which was launched by him in October 2021. Sarma said that the Prime Minister reaffirmed his commitment for growth by allocating funds for development of capital infrastructure in the Union budget. He also stated that the state government is fully committed and whole-heartedly participating in the implementation of the programme.

Sarma informed that to oversee the successful implementation of PM Gati Shakti in the state, the Government of Assam has set up a 3-tier institutional framework with an Empowered Group of Secretaries at the top with chief secretary as chairman and senior most secretaries of state government departments as members.

The state government has also set up a Network Planning Group comprising senior officers from the different departments, dealing with Planning and Networking for infrastructure development projects. The government has further constituted a Technical Support Unit with technical persons for active collaboration with BISAG-N to develop the Master Plan, he said.

Union minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of state for Petroleum & Natural Gas Rameswar Teli, Industry and Commerce minister of Government of Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary also spoke on the occasion.