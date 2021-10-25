Plans afoot for speeding up cargo movement on Brahmaputra: Sonowal

‘Will bring back lost glory of Dibrugarh as a major river port of India’

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Oct 24: Union minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said plans are afoot for accelerating cargo movement on the Brahmaputra river.

He said improved connectivity will boost economic development of Assam, making markets more accessible for local businesses.

“Led by the PM Gati Shakti – National Master Plan, an integrated approach for speeding up cargo movement on river Brahmaputra is being envisaged. It will open up employment avenues and provide global market access to local products,” Sonowal said here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13, had launched a Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

He said improved connectivity is bringing a sea change in the lives of people, giving youths and businesses of the state the opportunity to realise the idea of ‘Local goes Global’.

The Centre’s Act East Policy is a major factor for transforming Assam as well as the entire northeast region into a connectivity hub, the Union minister said, according to an official release.

The Union minister, also visiting the site for proposed Cargo Terminal, Tourist Jetty and River Front Development projects near Bogibeel Bridge in Dibrugarh held a meeting with stakeholders on the occasion to commence fast implementation of the works.

During the visit, the Union minister stated that necessary steps are being taken once again to make Dibrugarh a major river port of the country.

It is to be mentioned that Dibrugarh was an important contributor to India’s economic growth as major river port in colonial times.

“The opportunities provided by PM Narendra Modi in developing the NW 2(Brahmaputra) and NW 16(Barak) is leveraging our connectivity with Bangladesh and giving us the route to reach markets of the world. We are hence establishing MMLPs and developing river ports in various part of Assam. In Dibrugarh, a port for cargo and passengers will be built,” Sonowal said.

He added that the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, the Inland Water Transport Department of Assam Government and North East Frontier Railway are working together to develop the area near the Bogibeel Bridge.

IWAI member (Technical) Ashutosh Gautam, principal commissioner (Transport), GoA KK Dwivedi, GM NF Railway Anshul Gupta, officials and dignitaries were present on the occasion. (With PTI inputs)