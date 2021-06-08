Plantation programme by Navoday Academy 

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, June 7: Navoday Academy on the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday conducted a plantation programme at its projected site near Dipila.

Shekhar Majumdar, advisor cum chief organiser of “UNITY-we the blood donors” and Pranab Saha, blood donors cum proprietor of Gyanjyoti Book Stall, Mangaldai planted Krishnachura plants. Arup Kalita, former executive member of the central committee of AASU and Binay Baruah, PRO of Navoday Academy were also present along with 15 social workers of Darrang on this special occasion.