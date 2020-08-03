Plasma bank opened at Tezpur medical college 

Himanta reviews COVID-19 situation in Sonitpur district

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 2: Expressing concern over the rise of covid-19 positive cases in Sonitpur district, State health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday stressed on effective management of the virus in the district and instructed health the officials to carry out at least 2,000 tests per day so as to get a clearer picture of the status of community transmission of COVID19 in Tezpur and Dhekiajuli.

Sarma reviewed the Covid-19 situation of the district in a high level meeting held at DC’s conference hall here and said the load in the hospitals should be eased for effective healthy management.

The minister also asked the deputy commissioner to allow home isolation to the patients who are willing to opt for it while strictly abiding by the guidelines laid down by the government.

The minister also directed the health officials to mandatorily carry out tests in all houses and business establishments, especially in Tezpur and Dhekiajuli towns, and sought cooperation of all business establishments, traders associations and citizens’ bodies so that the spread of the disease can be contained.

Sarma asked the officials to ensure good quality of food to COVID-19 patients admitted in various government facilities and to take special care of patients having comorbidities and laid special stress on creating awareness about the importance of plasma donation by COVID-19 recovered patients in order to treat critical COVID-19 patients.

The minister also discussed several other issues related to development of health infrastructure in the district along with improving manpower of health department to deal effectively with the current scenario.

Later, the minister told reporters that the number of ICU beds at the dedicated COVID hospital at TMCH will soon be increased to 36 and an ICU facility with 15 beds will be also be set up at MCH, Paruwa for treating COVID19 patients.

The meeting was attended by Tezpur MP Pallab Lochan Das, Tezpur MLA Brindabon Goswami, Sootea MLA Padma Hazarika, Borsola MLA Ganesh Limboo, DC Manvendra Pratap Singh, joint director of health services, Dr. J Ahmed and other senior officials.

Earlier, Sarma inaugurated the plasma bank set up at the TMCH. It’s the second such facility that has been set up in the state.

The first plasma bank was earlier set up at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) and it has been playing a very vital role in providing plasma therapy to patients seriously affected by the coronavirus.

The plasma bank at TMCH will help recovered patients of Tezpur and nearby localities donate their plasma.

Three recovered COVID19 patients have already donated their plasma at the TMCH plasma bank.