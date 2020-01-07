Plastic bottles make way for flasks in Arunachal Assembly precincts

Snacks served in bio-degradable plates made of the base of betel nut leaves

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Jan 7: After Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh government has made the Assembly precincts a plastic-free zone. The state assembly members were served drinking water in thermos flasks in place of plastic bottles, which used to be the norm, inside the House on Tuesday, the first day of the winter session.

Accordingly, the Assembly secretariat placed thermos flasks instead of plastic water bottles on the tables of the MLAs.

On the top of it, snacks were served in bio-degradable plates made of the base of betel nut leaves during the tea break after the governor’s address in the Assembly.

“This is a small step to join hands in the campaign to stop the use of plastic water bottles and this practice will continue,” The state assembly Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona said.

According to him, somebody has to take the initiative to make Arunachal a plastic-free state. “So, steel flasks and bio-degradable plates are introduced for the members,” Sona said.

Several MLAs have lauded the steps taken by the Assembly Secretariat as it is in line with the policy of the state government on the campaign against the use of plastic.

Earlier, Chief Minister Pema Khandu had introduced water bottles made of glass at his office chamber.

In the Independence Day speech last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called for an end to single-use plastic to protect the environment.

House remembers Noksong Boham: Meanwhile, on the opening day of the four-day House session, the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly led by Speaker Pasang Dorjee Sona on Tuesday paid deep tributes to former Minister Noksong Boham, who passed away last month.at his native village in Longding district after battling cancer.

Boham was the first-generation leader from the Wancho community.

Sona termed his death a great loss to the state. Born on September 1, 1948 at Banfera village, Boham is survived by wife, six daughters and a son. He was first elected unopposed as Janata Party MLA to the state’s then 30-member House on February 25, 1978 from the erstwhile Niausa-Kanubari assembly constituency.

During his 22 years long political stint, he had served the state as minister for Forest, Industries, Panchayat, IFCD and Telecommunication in the Tomo Riba and Gegong Apang governments.

An avid sports lover, Boham, a former broadcaster at All India Radio in Assam’s Dibrugarh, was known for his specialisation in oral literature and history of the Wancho community.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said Boham was a seasoned leader of the state.

“Boham was instrumental in removing social taboos among Wancho women and was an expert in solving inter-village boundary disputes. He was known for his compassionate approach towards the poor and needy,” Mein said.

RWD Minister Honchun Ngandam, Agriculture Minister Wangki Lowang, MLAs Gabriel D Wangsu, Lokam Tassar, Wanglin Lowangdon and others took part in the obituary references.

The House observed two-minute silence as a mark of respect for him.