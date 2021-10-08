‘Plastic rice’ for NFSA card holders?

HT Correspondent

Dongkamukam, Oct 7: Chaos ensued among the BPL category NFSA card holders in and around Dongkamukam and Satgaon area when they received suspicious plastic looking rice from a dealer on Thursday. The dealers were distributing the rice to card holders of Rongkhang Lamps, Ghilani, Dongkamukam West KA.

Those who received it, said that they had seen it for the first time.

It’s a bit larger than the normal sized rice, and on chewing it feels exactly like plastic, said by Punu Singh, one BPL family.

While another accused the government of intending to kill the poor families by giving them plastic rice.

Moniram Teron said that there is half to one kg of this suspected plastic rice in each 50 kg bag.

The citizens of the area demanded higher authorities to investigate the matter, and to punish the culprits involved in the distribution of the rice.