Play Boys Sports Club celebrates Netaji’s birth anniversary

HOJAI, Jan 24: Play Boys Sports Club celebrated its 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose on Saturday with a day long programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Guest Vice Chancellor of Rabindranath Tagore University Professor Amalendu Chakrabarty said, “Netaji was not a leader of any one religion, he was the leader of the nation. He sacrificed his life for the nation and we should always remember his ideology and try to emulate it.”

On the Occasion, Former Minister Dr Ardhendu Kumar Dey and local MLA Shiladitya Dev were also present as Guests of Honour. Later, a procession was also taken out in the town with a live tableau along with the melody music group of West Bengal. On the other hand, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) Hojai Unit also celebrated the day.