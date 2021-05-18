Plea to help poor Covid-19 patients in Dimapur 

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, May 17: Nodal officer for Dimapur Covid activities Y Kikheto Sema on Monday appealed to churches, NGOs and various other organisations to bear the food expenses of poor Covid-19 positive inmates, who do not have facilities for home isolation, at the Covid care centre in New DC complex at Chumukedima.

Sema made the appeal on seeing the plight of the 33 Covid positive inmates, who are mostly poor migrant labourers, including Naga people, and are helping the Naga families as their servants, at the centre.

He, along with Dimapur commissioner of police Rothihu Tetseo and additional deputy commissioner Athoke Aye, visited the Covid care centre to take stock of its functioning.

“Invest in a teaspoon and get back in the shovel. This is the right place where we can invest as mission work,” Sema stated.

Prayer alone will not help but prayer along with work will be more blessed, he opined.

The Team Dimapur, led by Sema, is providing Rs 350 per head per day for the upkeep of the inmates of the Covid care centre at Chumukedima.

He urged anyone willing to help them to contact the Dimapur District Task Force.

The team also visited Medziphema Community Health Centre where adviser Zhaleo Rio was seen creating awareness and encouraging the people to take the Covid vaccine provided by the government free of cost.

Sema said Dimapur being the gateway to Nagaland, all travellers/ returnees entering the state are monitored and the positive people are kept here while the people with negative Covid status are sent to their respective destination.

As such, he said, Dimapur accounts for 61 percent of Covid positive cases in the state.

He advised the people not to listen to negative rumours about Covid vaccination and encouraged them to take the doses.

At Niuland, Sema urged the people not to come to Dimapur town unless under unavoidable emergency.

With regard to the ongoing vaccination, it was brought to his notice that the people of Niuland could not do the mandatory online registration for vaccination due to poor network connectivity. Sema assured to take up the matter with the higher authority.