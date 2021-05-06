Plea to ULFA-I to release Ritul Saikia in good health

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 5: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Internal Officers Association on Wednesday appealed ULFA-I to release ONGC employee Ritul Saikia in good health.

On April 21, three ONGC employees were abducted by ULFA(I) extremists from Romanian work over rig of ONGC, Lakwa under Sivasagar district which created panic amongst the public and staff of ONGC.

“We have been appealing to those concerned to release our three abducted employees Mohini Mohan Gogoi, Alakesh Saikia and Ritul Saikia in good health through various media platforms. Fortunately, the rescue of two among the three abductees, Mohini Mohan Gogoi and Alakesh Saikia in good health has brought some relief to the families as well as to ONGC family and general public. However, it is a matter of concern that Ritul Saikia is yet to be rescued and this has created uncertainty and panic among everyone,” stated a press statement of the association.

It is also pertinent to mention that, the officers and officials of ONGC, Assam Asset have been toiling day and night to give a new lease of life to ONGC, Assam Asset in the backdrop of the continued decline in production since last three decades owing to various reasons.

“In parallel to this, we, the ONGC family have been proactively contributing towards quality health & education, promotion of culture & sports etc. and for the overall development of the society as a partner in progress of the region. In view of the above, Internal Associations of Officers/Officials of ONGC, Assam Asset earnestly appeal all concerned to release Ritul Saikia on humanitarian grounds and for the sake of his parents, his grieving wife and the future of his four months old infant,” the statement said.

Security forces have launched a massive counter-insurgency operation in the bordering areas of Assam and Nagaland but after several days they could not find the whereabouts of Ritul Saikia.

Several organisations of Assam appealed to ULFA-I to release Ritul Saikia but the outfit has not said anything on his abduction.

On the other hand, Asom Yuva Shakti Parishad, a youth organisation has held ULFA-I chief Paresh Baruah accountable for his whereabouts.

The organisation has put up hoardings and banners at different locations of Tinsukia district questioning the armed outfit for the whereabouts of Saikia.