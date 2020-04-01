Please stay at home: little Arunachal girl’s message wins hearts

An emotional yet powerful message, says Rijiju

ITANAGAR, April 1 (AGENCIES): A nine-year-old girl of Arunachal Pradesh has urged everyone to stay indoors during the 21-day lockdown period and help her father, who is a policeman and is currently away from home on duty.

Union minister and Arunachal Pradesh MP, Kiren Rijiju, posted in his twitter handle a photograph of this girl holding a piece of paper bearing the message.

“My dad is a policeman. He stays away from me to help you. Can you please stay at home to help him? #IndiaFights #Coronavirus,” the message read.

It is “an emotional yet powerful message” from a “sweet little girl”, said Rijiju, the Minister of State for Youth Affairs & Sports (Independent Charge) and Minister of State for Minority Affairs.

“Let’s appreciate all the police personnel and all those who are continuously working in the field for the safety of everyone” he added.

The girl’s message speaks volumes of the risk that are being faced by the frontline workers while rendering their duties but are still doing their work sincerely for the welfare for the nation by leaving their families and homes behind.

Netizens widely appreciated the message of the little girl and saluted the efforts of law enforcement officials like her father.