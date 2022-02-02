Wednesday, February 2
The Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman departs from North Block to Rashtrapati Bhavan and Parliament House, along with the Ministers of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary and Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and the senior officials to present the Union Budget 2022-23, in New Delhi on February 01, 2022.

PM Development Initiative: Something To Cheer About For NE

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI): Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday proposed to launch a new scheme PM Development Initiative for North East, to promote the growth of the region.

She also said that villages on the northern border of India will be covered under a new vibrant village programme to enhance development.

As much as 95 per cent of 112 aspirational districts have made significant progress in health and infrastructure, the Finance minister said in her Budget Speech 2022-23.

She added that projects in the National Infrastructure Pipeline which pertain to seven engines will be aligned with PM Gati Shakti Framework.

All post offices, she said, will be linked with Core Banking Solution to push financial inclusion.

 

