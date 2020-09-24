PM Modi’s effigy burnt in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 23: The Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) burnt the effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday in support of their demand to scrap the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act.

The AJYCP members carrying placards shouted slogans against the Prime minister and demanded fair prices for farmers’ produce, decreasing the prices of essential commodities, re-implementing the minimum support price,

President of Jorhat district unit of AJYCP Pranab Jyoti Saikia and acting secretary Surya Kalita called for scrapping of the amendment to the Essential Commodities Act 1955 which was passed by Parliament on September 22 and was linked to the farmers’ reform bills.

In this amendment the government removed cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion and potatoes from the list of essential commodities.

The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill were passed by both the houses of Parliament on Monday, September 21.

The AJYCP said that the bills were pro corporate as it opened up the agriculture sector to private players and that farmers would not get a minimum fair price for these items from the government.