PM seeks votes promising ‘Aatmanirbhar Assam’

Beware of Congress-AIUDF ‘Mahajhoot’, warns Modi

By: Tutumoni Phukan

LAKHIMPUR, March 24: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and in the state has been working for the comprehensive development in the state during the last five years.

He declared that the NDA government is committed to build Aatmanirbhar Assam in the upcoming five years.

Attending a mammoth rally in order to gather support for the BJP-AGP-UPPL-GSP candidates who are in fray for the assembly elections, the Prime Minister paid his deep obeisance to Saint Sankardev and his disciple Saint Madhavdev and asserted that these two holy souls had enlightened both the banks of the mighty Mahabahu Brahmaputra.

The rally was organised at Narayanpur, the birthplace of spiritual icon Saint Madhavdev in the 109-Bihpuriya constituency.

Modi stressed that the BJP government is fortunate enough for having the opportunity to work towards the mass spreading of the noble ideologies of these two great figures.

In this connection, the Prime Minister refreshed the blistering attack on the Congress for taking no step to keep the holy places and heritage sites of Assam safe and secured during the long term of its successive government.

“Congress did nothing to save the sacred places of Assam in the long seventy years of its governance. Rather, the party had handed them over to the illegal migrants. The sattras and namghars which were encroached by the infiltrators, have been now freed from the encroachers. They did not even leave the Batadraba Than from their aggression. The BJP-led state government has freed the Barpeta, Dakhinpat sattras etc. by evicting the encroachments. It was a challenge for us”, the Prime Minister stated.

He added, NDA governments are committed to create a big institution at Batadraba Than. The construction work of the Shri Shri Madhavdev Kalakshetra is also underway with rapid progress in Lakhimpur. Step has been initiated in order to shape Sivasagar as one of the most prominent heritage sites of the country. Steps are underway to keep the art, culture and craft associated with the traditions of the state. Kaziranga, the unique identity of Assam has also been made free from encroachment by the infiltrators.

Referring to the achievements of the BJP-led governments, the Prime Minister asserted, “Now Assam is free from violence, insurgency, infiltration and anarchy. Bond of trust and faith, foundation of spirituality have been established and strengthened. Comprehensive development has been ensured”.

Hitting at Congress intensely, the Prime Minister said, “Now it is time for the people of Assam to be alert. The ‘hand’ of Congress is now with those whose objective is to destroy the identity of Assam. The Congress has dreamt to win power by forging alliance with a party, the organisational foundation of which is based on illegal migrants. The party wants to hand over Assam to that party which differentiates them from the other ethnic communities of the state. The Congress can do anything and forge alliances with any parties to grab votes. The party can betray all when it feels necessary. The Congress is in alliance with left parties in Lakhimpur, but denounces them in Kerala. This is not Mahajot of the Congress, but a Mahajhoot, having no principles and leader, which will provide guarantee of infiltration and loot only.”

In this connection, the Prime Minister termed the betrayal of the Congress to the tea garden workers as the greatest issue of breaching trust regarding their demand to hike their daily wage. “The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government is committed to increase the wages of tea garden workers. A package of Rs 1,000 crore has been announced for the tea-garden workers. In the fifteen year term of three successive governments Congress could not hike the daily wage of the tea garden workers. But the BJP government increased it to two times more.

Earlier, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the Prime Minister and addressed the rally by appealing the voters to vote for the BJP-AGP-UPPL alliance candidates to keep the Congress’ Grand alliance in check.