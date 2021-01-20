PM to address Tezpur varsity convocation

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 18th convocation of Tezpur University on January 22 at 10:30 am through video conferencing, an official release here said.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi, Union education minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ and chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will also be present on the occasion.

The event will witness the conferring of degrees and diplomas upon 1218 students who passed out in 2020. Among the degree recipients, 48 toppers of various undergraduate and postgraduate programmes will be awarded Gold Medals.

The convocation will be held in blended mode observing the Covid-19 protocols, whereby only the Ph. D. scholars and Gold Medalists will receive their Degrees and Gold Medals in person and the rest of the recipients will be awarded degrees and diplomas virtually.