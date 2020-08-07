PMAY-G fund misuse: FIR lodged against scribe

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Aug 6: An FIR was lodged against local correspondent of Pratidin Time, Akash Jyoti Kakaty for alleged ‘extortion’ and ‘outraging modesty of woman’ with the Bokajan police station here on Tuesday.

The FIR was lodged by one Arpita Roy Mahanta, proprietor of Navanirman Structure and Roads, who also happens to be the wife of Karbi Angling Autonomous Council (KAAC) MAC Mukut Mahanta who represents 24-Deopani MAC Constituency. The FIR was lodged following a series of reports in the TV channel pm fund embezzlement in implementation of PMAY-G scheme in Deopani by the firm in connivance with the political influences of her husband.

A case under sections 384, 354, 500, 501 and 506 of IPC read with section 66(C), 66(D), 66(E) of IT Act has been registered against Aakash in Bokajan police station.

According to the FIR, Aakash had allegedly tried to outrage the modesty of the Arpita Roy Mahanta by holding her hand at a neighbourhood party and later demanded Rs 10 lakh threatening that he would tarnish the image of the firm which was entrusted with construction of 327 PMAY-G houses in Deopani.

The FIR also alleged that Aakash had accessed bank details of her firm and made details public. The complainant also mentioned that Aakash has been maintained cordial relationship with extremist elements along Assam-Nagaland border.

A couple of days back, Aakash reported about misappropriation of PMAY-G funds in Deopani MAC constituency where he exposed MAC Mukut Mahanta and his wife’s involvement in misappropriation of funds. Again on July, Pratidin Time carried a news report with an audio clip of a telephonic conversation, where Mahanta was heard threatening a brick kiln owner over some rate negotiation of payment due to Mahanta.

“This is an attempt to stop me from exposing the truth. Arpita has intentionally created a false narrative in the FIR to frame charges against me under different IPC sections. Elections are round the corner and a hostile environment of intolerance towards critical reporting is running high”, Akash told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the Bokajan Press Club has taken cognizance of the FIR and condemned the conspiracy to discredit Aakash. “This is a blatant attempt to undermine the freedom of press. We demand that a fair investigation is conducted and any false charges levied against Aakash be dropped immediately. Moreover, we demand that the government initiate a detail enquiry into the construction of PMAY-G houses in Karbi Anglong at the earliest,” Prakash Gogoi, president, Bokajan Press Club, said.

The Chandrapur Mahila Samitee also expressed strong resentment over the charges levied against Aakash and termed it as false and baseless.