PMJDY bringing hopes for the tribal population of Assam: TRIFED

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 29: Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Yojana launched on April 14, 2018 by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi in presence of Ministry of Tribal Affairs as nodal department at central level and TRIFED as nodal agency at national level is a well thought master plan for the socio-economic development of the tribal population of the country opined TRIFED.

Notably, in Assam TRIFED has sanctioned 50 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVK) under the scheme covering 13 districts of the state. The Directorate of Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes, Assam (WPTBC) is the State Nodal Agency and Assam Plain Tribes Development Corporation Ltd. (APTDC Ltd.), Government of Assam is the Implementing Agency for the scheme in Assam. Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Govt. of India is the Resource Agency providing technical support in the effective implementation of the scheme.