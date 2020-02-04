PM’s rally in Kokrajhar: Govt announces public holiday, Himanta appeals non-Bodos not to call bandh

HT Bureau

KOKRAJHAR/ GUWAHATI, Feb 4: Brisk preparations are on for the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 7 to address the celebration of signing of the Bodo Peace Accord in BTR headquarter Kokrajhar.

The accord was signed by the Centre, state government, All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and four factions of National Democratic Front of Boroland (NDFR) on January 27.

Assam government has declared February 7 as a public holiday in view of celebration in Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri for enabling participation of people in the rally. All state government offices within the jurisdiction of these districts will remain closed on that day, an official release here said.

More than 2,800 cadres of National Democratic Front of Boroland –Saoraigwra (NDFB-S) will also lay down arms before Modi in the rally to be held at Jangkhritai Pwthar in Kokrajhar.

Meanwhile, Assam finance minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma appealed Kokrajhar MP Naba Kumar Sarania and leaders of non-Bodo organisations not to call any bandh during Modi’s Kokrajhar visit.

“I have talked to Naba Sarania this morning. I have invited him to the meeting and requested him to ensure that there is no bandh on that day. I have also talked to Koch Rajbongshi organisations seeking cooperation from them for the rally. There have some issues regarding the accord. We will discuss the issues with Koch Rajbongshi, Gurkha, Adivasi and other organisations on February 12-13,” Sarma told reporters here.

Sarma along with chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) Tuliram Ronghang arrived here on Tuesday to review the preparedness for the rally.

Ronghang’s presence is significant in view of government’s move for granting Schedule Tribe (Hills) status to the Bodos living in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao under Clause 6.1 of the Bodo Peace Accord.

Tourism minister Chandan Brahma, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, Rajya Sabha member Biswajit Daimary, minister of state Pijush Hazarika and leaders of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) also accompanied the minister.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal will arrive in Kokrajhar on Wednesday to take the stock of the situation.

“At least 5 lakh people of all communities living in BTAD will assemble in the rally,” All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) president Pramod Boro, who is also one of the signatories of Bodo Peace Accord, said.

“I appeal to all sections of people of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) to come and join the rally,” Boro said.

Security measures have been intensified in Kokrajhar with deployment of additional troops for security of the prime minister and other dignitaries.

This will be Modi’s first visit to the Northeast since it witnessed protest against Citizenship (Amendment) Act in which five people were killed.

Modi was scheduled to visit Assam on December 15 last to attend a summit with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Guwahati, which was also cancelled due to the anti-CAA protests.

Modi also skipped the recently-concluded ‘Khelo India’ games inaugural programme in Guwahati.