PM’s rally in Kokrajhar: Sonowal visits Jangkhritai Pwthar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 5: With two days left for Prime Minister’s rally in Kokrajhar, Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday visited Jangkhritai Pwthar, the venue of the rally near fly over here to take the stock of the preparations being put in for the function to celebrate the signing of Bodo Peace Accord on Friday.

Altogether 2,800 activists of National Democratic Front of Boroland-Saoraigwra (NDFB-S) will lay down their arms before the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and come to the national mainstream on the occasion.

The Bodo peace Accord was signed by the Centre and the state governments with the representatives of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU), United Bodo People’s Organisation (UBPO) and leaders of four factions of NDFB in New Delhi on January 27.

Visiting the meeting venue, Sonowal took stock of the construction of the main podium of the function and the preparations being put in for greeting the dignitaries along with other arrangements of the function.

Sonowal also asked the responsible functionaries to take special care for the convenience of the people who will be converging at the venue at great numbers.

Sonowal said that the Bodo Peace Accord signed under the leadership of the Prime Minister ushered in new lease of hope and enthusiasm among the people and the function will be organised to convey to gratitude of the people to the Prime Minister.

Sonowal also maintained that the Prime Minister who has always given top priority to the development of Northeast, took this special step to usher in peace and development in the region.

Sonowal also maintained that the people of the state are grateful to the Prime Minister and everybody belonging to all caste, community and ethnicity would participate in the function to express their gratitude to the Prime Minister.

The chief minister also reiterated that the people going to participate in the function should not face any encumbrances as he asked the organiser to take special steps towards this end. For the success of the function, Sonowal also held discussion with finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, social welfare minister Pramila Rani Brahma, BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary, MP Biswajit Daimari, minister of state (independent charge) Pijush Hazarika, ABSU president Pramod Boro, chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna and director general of police Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta and other senior officers.

“As many as five lakh people will gather in the rally,” ABSU president Pramod Boro has told reporters here on Tuesday.