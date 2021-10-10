PM’s ‘Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas’ echoes in Assam-Gujarat cultural meet

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 9: On the second night of a four-day ‘Assam-Gujarat Cultural Convergence, 2021’, on Friday evening at Bokajan Sports Association (BSA) playground witnessed a cultural demonstration of ethnic tribes of Karbi Anglong and folk dances from Gujarat.

Cultural troupes and dignitaries from Gujarat have come to participate in the four-day cultural gathering as part of the cultural exchange of the two states of Assam and Gujarat.

Minister of State for Communication, Government of India, Devusinh Jesingbhai Chauhan participating in the event said, “As Indians, we are all one. India is so rich in its cultural diversity of different tribes and communities and from time to time we need to organise such cultural events to exchange our views, culture and customs with other communities to build up national integrity.”

He added, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s principle of ‘Sab ka Sath, Sab ka Vikas’ has made every Indian equal in development and opportunity. Like in the rest of India, Modiji has great love and admiration for the Northeastern states. The Cultural Convergence programme has shown that despite the cultural diversity we are still one.”

Later, interacting with media persons he said, “I have come here to be part of the Cultural Divergence in this part of Assam at Bokajan on the invitation of deputy speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin and after witnessing this cultural gathering with such colour, culture of various communities and tribes I feel that there is a sense of unity among us.”

Deputy speaker, Assam Legislative Assembly, Dr. Numal Momin said, “The culture of the Karbis, Garos, Nagas, Asomiyas, Adivasis, Bengalis, Manipuris, Gujaratis and several others have been showcased in this cultural convergence.”

He further said, “We need to know other cultures also. There should be cultural exchanges, then only culture will develop as a whole. The Gujarati people came here and learnt our culture, we are also trying to know their culture. It needs to be published, propagated and there will be room for improvement in our cultures.”

Folk dances of various communities like the Garos, Nagas, Manipuris, Assamese and Gujarati were performed on the occasion.

MP, Dipsinh Sankarsinh Rathod and other dignitaries also witnessed the event.

