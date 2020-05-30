Poacher killed in encounter with forest guards at Dikhangsi

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 29: A wild life poacher was shot dead in a fierce exchange of gun fire between miscreants and a forest patrol party at Dikhangsi Tiniali inside Daldali Reserve Forest under Eastern Range, Rangapahar of West Division in Karbi Anglong on Thursday night.

A Forest personnel was also injured in the hand to hand combat before the fire fight.

The Forest personnel, who were on a routine patrol, came face to face with a group of six miscreants inside the forest. Without any inkling on the part of the forest personnel some of the miscreants suddenly tried to snatch the service weapons of the forest personnel. In the ensuing struggle some of the miscreants went to get their own fire arms hidden in the forest.

When the forest personnel also retaliated and killed a poacher, while the other managed to escape.

The body of the slain poacher was brought to Diphu Medical College & Hospital (Old Block) for postmortem. An FIR was lodged with Diphu Police Station by range officer, Eastern Range, Rangaphar, DR Rongpi.

A case No. 110/20 under section 447/511/379/307/34 of PIC and Section 51 WL (P) Act and section 25 (1-B)/27 Arms Act has been registered.

“The frontline forest staff along with muster roll workers and Karbi Anglong Conservation Volunteers (KACV) of Eastern Range, Rangapahar have intensified patrolling inside Daldali Reserve Forest along Assam-Nagaland border for preventing encroachment and anti-poaching activities by people from Nagaland,” range officer Rongpi said.

Rongpi suspected that the six miscreants were rhino poachers hiding in the area for quite some time now. On seeing the patrolling team the miscreants panicked and attack them. The group have intentionally and wilfully entered Daldali RF which is also a part of Dhansiri-Lumding Elephant Reserve for killing of wild elephants.

During search, one SBBL gun with 2 nos of 12 bore empty cartridges, 1 no. of 12 bore live cartridge and two mobile handsets were recovered.