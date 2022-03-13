Poachers Attack Forest Personnel, One Held

HT Correspondent

Gossaigaon, March 12: A group of 8 poachers attacked a group of Forest department personnel while they were on duty at the Western Range area of Raimona National Park in Kokrajhar District on Friday in which two Forest department personnel sustained serious head injury and one poacher have been arrested so far.

The Forest department sources disclosed that the fierce clash took place when the Forest personnel were patrolling the Western Range area in the evening. In the clash two Forest department personnel namely Jaynath Narzary and Ranendra Wary sustained serious head injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at RNB Hospital in Kokrajhar.

In the clash one Anant Basumatary among eight poachers have been arrested so far by the Forest personnel.

Mention to be made that since the declaration of Raimona National Park illegal activities like smuggling of elephant tusk, poaching of animals is gradually increasing and in this case the concerned authority is yet to take some punitive measures in a bid to resist the poachers.