Poetry book by litterateur Meenakshi Goswami released  

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Dec 2: ‘Waltzing Words’ a collection of total 50 English poems by internationally acclaimed litterateur Meenakshi Goswami and published by Author’s Press was formally released by principal, Tezpur College, Dr Jyoti Kamal Hazarika in a book release function organised on Thursday at the office of the Sonitpur Journalists’ Union here in presence of noted entrepreneur cum social worker, Hemanta Lahkar, retired principal of Chandranath Sarmah HS School and artist Mukul Chutia, senior journalists, Pankaj Baruah and Sanjib Hazarika.

Mentionable as a resident of Tezpur Kamarchuburi area, Meenakshi Goswami is a poetic personality whose poetic creations have gathered global audiences.

Also, principal of Chandra Nath Sarmah HS School in Sonitpur district, she has been a regular writer of poetry, short stories and articles for all the leading dailies of North East India and National and International journals, Poetry Anthologies and magazines of India. Her debut book of poems “The Sensuous Zephyr” was released in Melbourne in 2014, where she was invited for a poetry session bringing laurel to the region. Besides this she has attended many Multilingual International poetry festivals in India and abroad. The Rashtriya Madhyamik Sikhsa Abhiyan, Government of India also engages her as a state resource person for conducting training programmes in Assam. A member of the North East Writers Forum, India, she is also into sports organisations and anchoring at various functions.

She has been awarded on International Women’s Day 2007 by the Indian Medical Association and on India’s Republic Day 2013 by the Government of Assam for her dedicated service towards human resources, arts and culture.

She was awarded the state award for teachers by the government of Assam on September 5, 2018. Meenakshi is a proud recipient of the prestigious Oil Shikshya Ratna Puraskar-2016, in recognition of all round excellence as an educationist. Her poems are published in the international multilingual anthology of poems Amravati Poetic Prism 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019, in Pan Indian Poetry in English spanning the first two decades of 21st century, in Eastern Muse and also in many other peer reviewed magazines and anthologies. She has been into many editorial boards of many international poetry anthologies and short story collections.