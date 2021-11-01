‘Poki’- the ancestral home of Rupkonwar to get a makeover  

‘Jyoti Bharati’ to witness scientific preservation of belongings and historical artefacts



Tezpur, Oct 31: A meeting was held here at Tezpur on Saturday to discuss about the scientific renovation of ‘Poki’, the ancestral home of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala without affecting its originality of style with the fund allocated by the government of Assam, Department of Cultural Affairs, and fulfilling the long pending demand of the people for renovation and a scientific preservation of the creations of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha and Natasurya Phani Sarma.

It is worth mentioning that ‘Poki’, presently known as ‘Jyoti Bharati’, was the first concrete (pucca) house in Tezpur for which it was popularly known as ‘Poki’, built in 1874 by Jyotiprasad Agarwala’s grandfather Hari Bilash Agarwala with a subtle blend of Rajasthani and Ahom architecture.

It is the ancestral home of Rupkonwar Jyotiprasad Agarwala, the doyen of Assamese culture which remained an epitome of Indian freedom struggle.

During the freedom movement the place was a beehive for many national leaders like Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Motilal Nehru, Madan Mohan Malaviya, Aruna Asif Ali, Dr. Rajendra Prasad, C. Rajagopalachari, Acharya Narendra Dev, Bishnu Prasad Rabha, and Phani Sarma to name a few.

Mahatma Gandhi stayed in ‘Poki’ in 1921 and 1934. This was also the place where the planning of producing an Assamese talkie was rooted. Jyotiprasad Agarwala wrote the script of ‘Joymoti’, the first Assamese movie here, after he was released from jail.

The Agarwala family handed over the building and its premises to the government of Assam in 1977 for its preservation as a memorial museum. In 1978, a cultural centre called ‘Jyoti Bharati’ was set up at the premises of ‘Poki’. It was later renovated by the Sonitpur district administration and officially opened for visitors.

The meeting presided over by Kishor Thakuria, director of Cultural Affairs, Assam decided to start the renovation work with the fund of Rs 40 lakh allocated for the purpose initially where in Mrinmoy Das, officer from state museum , Hariprasad Bhuyan, executive engineer of PWD (Building) , Tezpur division, Biraj Barua, SDO Sadar, Sonitpur, Gobinda Baishya, Cultural Development officer, Guwahati, architect engineers Dhruba Kumar Nath, Jadab Chandra Nath, Partha Sarathi, junior engineer Kailash Kumar Nath shared their view towards proposed construction. Jiten Kumar Das, Cultural Development officer, Sonitpur delivered the welcome address in the meeting.

