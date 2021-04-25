Police action against covid protocol violators

HT Correspondent

BONGAIGAON, April 24: In its continued crackdown against Covid protocol violators, the police closed all shops and business establishments at Kirtanpara Market, where the traders opened their shops violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the Assam government to contain the spread of Covid-19 virus in the district. As per information, a police team from Borghola police out-post in Bongaigaon district launched the drive against the traders at Kirtanpara Market following specific information on violation of state government SOP. Later, as tensions escalated, the police had to resort to lathi charge to disperse the protesting traders. The police have also been taking strict action against people not wearing masks at public places.