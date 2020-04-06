Police, all frontline staff to get Rs 50 lakh insurance cover: Sonowal

446 cases of lockdown violations registered, 1,074 people arrested

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 5: In addition to Rs. 50 lakh insurance coverage announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the health workers, Assam government would also bring the policemen and all other frontline officials of departments engaged in the fight against coronavirus outbreak in the state under the insurance coverage, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal informed here Sunday.

Sonowal reviewed the law and order situation of the state arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic in a meeting with the police officials at Assam Police head quarters here Sunday.

Stating that the state police was played a very proactive role in ensuring lockdown in the state, Sonowal appreciated the service rendered by the force in helping all other departments to maintain availability of essential commodities during this time of crisis. “The police have been able to win the trust and goodwill of people with their exemplary service,” Sonowal said addressing media persons at the office of director general of Assam Police.

In the meeting, DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta and other top officials of Assam Police apprised the chief minister about various steps taken by the police department to maintain law and order during coronavirus outbreak and informed that till the day 446 cases of lockdown violations had been registered in the state and 1074 people were arrested. A total of Rs. 15,53,900 had been collected as fines and 4,293 vehicles were confiscated, they informed.

The chief minister was also apprised about various steps taken by the police to check the spreading of misinformation and rumours on social media and 200 complaints had been registered by police against posting of provocative statements on social media while 120 such objectionable posts had been removed.

The police officials also informed the chief minister that more than 1,500 quarantine facilities had been kept ready at 47 places where 16 doctors, 17 nurses, 10 midwives alongwith 340 police nursing staffs were posted. Assam Police has kept a stock of 50 thousand bottles of hand sanitizer, 30 thousand masks, 2 thousand N-95 masks, a huge quantity of bleaching powder and disinfectants, 500 spraying machines to fight COVID-19 outbreak. They also informed about various activities being carried out to motivate the police personnel of the state.

Media advisor to chief minister Hrishikesh Goswami, legal advisor to chief minister Shantanu Bharali, MLA Bimal Borah were also present in the meeting.

Later, the chief minister interacted with the police personnel on duty below the Ulubari Flyover and appreciated the role played by them during these difficult times.