Police arrests 2 for murder of trader

HT Bureau

DIPHU, May 18: In a major breakthrough, the police arrested two persons for their involvement in the killing of a trader Debajit Singha who was killed by two motorcycle borne assailants at Haticamp on Diphu-Dhansiri Road in Karbi Anglong district on May 15.

The accused have been identified as Francis Engti, a resident of Manja and Waisong Terang, who hails from Diphu town.

They shot Debajit, who was returning home along with a girl Purnima Singha from Dhansiri to Diphu.

The assailants left with the deceased motorbike and a mobile handset.

The pistol used in the crime along with ammunition has also been recovered.

“In connection with Dhansiri murder case, two accused have been apprehended namely Sri Francis Engti R/o Manja and Sri Waisong Terang R/o Diphu. Pistol used in the incident along with ammunition has been recovered,” ADGP GP Singh tweeted.