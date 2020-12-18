Police beats up trader not paying Rs 50,000 as bribe

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Dec 18: Police mercilessly beat up a trader for not paying bribe to the tune of Rs 50,000 for selling petrol illegally at his shop at Howraghat in Karbi Anglong.

In addition to this, officials of Howraghat police station and Uttar Borbil police outpost refused to accept an FIR lodged by the family of the trader against a police official.

According to reports, a trader Dhananjai Mazumdar of No. 1 Rongkut, who has been allegedly selling petrol illegally, was picked up on December 17 at about 4 pm from his shop by a team of police of Uttar Borbil police outpost led by in-charge Biren Sharma.

Later, the In-charge called the family of the trader and demanded Rs. 50,000 for release of Mazumdar within the night.

The recorded conversation of the in-charge of Uttar Borbil police outpost Biren Sharma has gone viral in social media.

The family being unable to collect such a large amount of money did not pay up due to which the police assaulted Mazumdar in the lock-up all the night.

In the next morning, Mazumdar was brought to Bakalia CHC for an injection.

The trader’s family informed additional SP Indranil Baruah against the police official but on coming to Diphu the additional SP was not found in his office. On calling him the additional SP Baruah instructed them to leave the written complaint with an official at his office and also send a copy through WhatsApp.

After the incident went viral on social media, the trader was released on Friday evening.

It may be mentioned here that selling petrol by a shopkeeper in the area is nothing unusual. There are several shops doing the same in the area. It is not clear as to why the particular trader was targeted by the police.