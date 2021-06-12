Police book two for manhandling physician in Biswanath 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 11: Ajit Tanti (38) and Sujit Tanti (25), the two accused involved in a case of manhandling of a senior physician Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami of Majuligarh TE here at Biswanath were booked by Biswanath police as per IPC 143/447/352/325/307 and R/E W Sec 51(b) DM Act and a case bearing 167/21 number was already registered against the involved on Thursday night.

According to the information, the physician Dr. Basanta Kumar Goswami was brutally assaulted by a mob of miscreants on June 9. Both the culprits hail from line number 10 of Majuligarh TE. Dr. Narayan Chandra Upadhyaya and Dr. Manjit Kataki, president and secretary of Biswanath branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) vehemently condemned the heinous act of physical assault upon a senior medical officer of Majuligarh TE.