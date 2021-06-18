Friday, June 18
Police busts gambling den at Jogighopa resort, seizes over Rs 4.5 lakh 

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, June 17: In a major breakthrough, police on Wednesday evening busted a gambling den at a luxurious hotel and resort at Jogighopa in Bongaigaon.

A team of police led by North Salmara sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Nitumoni Das arrested six gamblers from Jogighopa family restaurant and resort at Besimari along with a huge amount of cash.

Police seized cash worth Rs 4,53,897, 12 sets of cards, three four-wheelers and motorcycles.

“The manager of the hotel has been also apprehended,” said Bongaigaon Police in a statement.

Police arrested the gamblers from a room of the hotel where they had been engaged in the gambling for a long period of time.

The accused have been identified as Sahidul Haque alias Sohi, Delwar Hussain, Sofikul Islam, Najul Haque, Ganiruddin Ahmed, Mafij Uddin Ahmed and Gautam Tanti.

