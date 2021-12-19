Police Collect More Than Rs 10 Lakh in 1 Day for Traffic Violation in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Dec 18: In a single day, Nagaon police have collected more than Rs 10 lakh as a fine from bikers as well as pillion riders for not wearing helmets and other traffic violations across the district on Saturday, sources added.

Sources claimed that such a huge amount was being realised till 5 pm.

Rupahihat PS collected Rs 75,000, Kaliabor PS Rs 55,000, Uluoni PS Rs 44,000, Jakhalabandha PS 42,000, Samaguri PS Rs 44,000, Nagaon PS 5,38,000, Raha PS 1,33,000 while Dhing, Juria and Batadroba PS collected Rs 45,000, Rs 13000 and Rs 30,000 respectively, sources added further.