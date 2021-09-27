Police detains four APHLC leaders during protest rally

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 26: At least four leaders of the All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) were detained by police on Saturday when they took out a torchlight procession at Lumding road here in protest against certain clauses of the tripartite Memorandum of Settlement (MoS) signed by six armed organisations with the state and Central government on September 4.

President of APHLC, Jones Ingti Kahar said, “We are taking out the torchlight procession in protest against paragraph 2.1, 2.3, 2.9 and 3.8 of the MoS as these are very dangerous to the hill tribe people. The MoS is directly aimed at severely suppressing and finishing the hill tribe people. We do not oppose all the points that are in the MoS, but only certain parts. We are not against the rehabilitation package. We are opposing those paragraphs which are aimed to destroy the tribes of hill districts. We will go on opposing it.”

He further said, “Police told us that there is an order from Gauhati High Court that torchlight procession cannot be held. We then asked the police to show us the high court order, but they failed. In this normal situation, there is no promulgation of 144 CrPC and there is no need to take permission from the competent authority for taking out the procession.”

Kathar said that the torchlight procession is to enlighten the hill tribe people who need to be enlightened, not to stay in the dark and so that other people do no attack them.

He said eight of his party workers were arrested from the spot. Police even tried to arrest him. The eight persons arrested according to Kathar were Robinson Engti, son of Pari Engti, Bidorsing Rongpi, son of Lindok Rongpi, Rohit Timung, son of Babusing Timung, Dilip Ronghang, Dilip Rongphar, Sanjay Kramsa, son of Sarthe Kramsa, Rilipson Engti, son of Dilip Engti, Rongbong Terang, son of Chandra Terang.

Kathar demanded their immediate release.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.