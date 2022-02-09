Police Disposes 1,500 Kgs Ganja In Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 8: Kokrajhar police officially destroyed seized drugs and psychotropic substances which were seized at different places in Kokrajhar district on Tuesday.

The seized Ganja and Heroin were disposed of at Chandamari open ground near Gaurang River in Kokrajhar district after receiving an official order from the court. The disposal was done in the presence of special DGP Dr L R Bishnoi, SP Prateek Thube, magistrate, senior police officials of the Kokrajhar police administration.

The goods were recovered from different places of Kokrajhar district in the last 7 months through different 18 cases registered in Kokrajhar and Gossaigaon subdivision of Kokrajhar district and on Tuesday it was officially destroyed by burning at Chandamari open ground near Gaurang River in Kokrajhar.

The destruction included 1,500 Kg Ganja, 1.5 Kg Heroin, 0.32 gram Brown Sugar, 33 packets of tablets & cough syrup.

Dr Bishnoi said that the recovered drugs and Heroin have been disposed of after following a thorough court direction for disposal. He said that the police administration across the state has been stepping up against drug peddling and were able to recover huge amounts of Ganja, Heroin, etc., from different places of the BTR districts.

He said that today a huge amount of drugs such as Ganja were disposed of in Kokrajhar, the market value of which would be approximately over one crores.