Police foil students’ bid to lock down education office in Imphal 

IMPHAL, Sept 21 (NNN): Police foiled a bid to lock down office of Manipur Education (university) directorate in Imphal by a group of students of government colleges.

The students were protesting against a hike in the admission fee which they alleged that the concerned authority failed to review it despite their repeated plea.

Not happy about the authority’s failure to address their demand, students of 12 government colleges attempted to lock down the Education (U) directorate office. As the students tried to lock down the office, a police team rushed to the spot and prevented them from doing so. After a brief tussle, the police pushed back the students from the office campus. No untoward incident occurred in the tussle. However, as the students refused to leave the place, police allowed two of their leaders to meet with the top officials of the Education directorate.

Talking to reporters at the protest site, general secretary of Imphal College Students’ Union, Oinam Premdas alleged that the government had hiked the admission fee citing shortage of funds in the directorate. He also said that the Education directorate hiked the admission fee citing shortage of funds while expressing regret over the policy of incumbent government policy. He also alleged that the government sees the colleges as a source of government revenue while asking “is the government sees students as a fund drive point of the government”.

He then said that the students of the colleges affiliated to Manipur University have been carrying out various forms of protest demanding rollback of the hiked admission fee. The student leader also said that the students have been protesting since September 12 last. As a part of the strike, the students had also locked down the administration blocks and main gates of the colleges.