Police job scam: Two more arrested

Akshay Telecommunication associate in police net

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Oct 9: Two more persons linked with the Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination scam were arrested by Assam Police on Friday.

One of the prime accused in the case, Saruj Sarma was arrested from Borjhar airport while another accused, Rubul Hazarika was nabbed from Nalbari.

A joint team of CID and Crime Branch of Assam police apprehended Sarma at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBI) in Guwahati, who had arrived from Lucknow. He has been on the run for last 15 days.

Reportedly, Hazarika was associated with Akshay Telecommunication, the agency, which conducted SI examination.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) for law and order GP Singh interrogated Rubul Hazarika in Nalbari. He is now being brought to Guwahati, sources said.

Meanwhile, Police on Wednesday had sealed Akshay Telecommunication.

The Assam government cancelled a written exam to recruit 597 sub-inspectors to the police force after the question paper was leaked.

Continuing its crackdown into the police job recruitment scam in Assam, a special team of Assam Police along with a CID team on Tuesday night arrested former Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) PK Dutta, one of the prime accused in the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment scam.

Recently, Assam police arrested another prime accused in the scam, Diban Deka from Patacharkuchi.

Notably, on Thursday, retired deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Prashanta Kumar Dutta revealed names of many influential personalities involved in the scam that rocked the state.

Based on his confession, several MLAs and senior police officers are kept under the scanner of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police.

The paper leak has forced the State level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to cancel the exam, where as many as 66,000 candidates appeared on September 20.