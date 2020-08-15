Police medal for 3 KA cops

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 14: Three police personnel from Karbi Anglong have been selected for the prestigious Police Medals to be presented on the 74th Independence Day.

They are: Sub-Inspector (UB) of Diphu town police outpost, Abdul Faruk, constable (UB) Pawan Saikia of Barpathar police station, Body Guard of SP, Debojit Deuri, Karbi Anglong, Lance Naik (AB) Pramod Mahanta.

Of them, Sub-Inspector (UB) Faruk has bagged several awards, including Antrik Suraksha Seva Medal, Police Meritorious Award, DGP Commendable Award and Golden Jubilee Award, etc.

Four police personnel from Karbi Anglong have been selected for CM’s Outstanding Medal to be given on 74th Independence Day. They are: SDPO, Bokajan, John Das, I/c, Dhansiri Outpost, Raju Bahadur Chetry, ASI (UB), Arun Kr. Nath and SDRF Parak Bora.

Meanwhile, five Assam Police personnel bagged Medals for Gallantry, one got Medal for Distinguished Service and 15 police personnel bagged Medal for Meritorious Service.

29 officers and officials of Assam police have been awarded the chief minister’s police medal for outstanding service while 15 police officers were awarded police medal for meritorious service.

Arabinda Kalita (Managing Director, Assam Police Housing Corporation) has been awarded the President’s Police medal for distinguished service. Six officials of the Fire and Emergency Services were also awarded for their outstanding service besides five for police medal for gallantry.

Some of the top cops awarded with the Chief Minister’s Police Medal for outstanding service were Indrani Baruah (commandant 4th APBn, Kahilipara), Amanjeet Kaur (superintendent of police, Nalbari), Anand Mishra (superintendent of police, Dhubri), Subhashini Sankaran (deputy commissioner of police, East), Shwetank Mishra (superintendent of police, Charaideo), Mahesh Chand Sharma (assistant inspector general of police- W&S).