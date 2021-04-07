Police raid NSCN (I-M) unauthorized office in Dimapur

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, April 6: Dimapur police raided an unauthorised office facility of the NSCN (I-M) in Diphupar’B’ village G-Khel here on Tuesday.

A Dimapur police release today said the raid was conducted following a complaint that a truck driver was being illegally detained in the facility. The temporary office was subsequently sealed by the police team.

The release said many documents, registers, computer sets, furniture, stamps, four chains, 140 grams of suspected ganja, three two-wheelers and one vehicle (WagonR) were seized during the raid. A case has been registered at Chumoukedima police station in this regard.