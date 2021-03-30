Police raise election awareness in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, March 29: Police administration carried out a road march in Kokrajhar town ahead of the assembly elections to create mass awareness.

The march was led by Additional DGP and in-charge IGP (BTC) Dr LR Bishnoi and Rakesh Roushan, SP Kokrajhar which started from Kokrajhar Sadar police station traversed through JD Road, Bhatarmari, Shanti Nagar and concluded at the same point. During the march, ADGP Dr Bishnoi also met and interacted with the citizens and commuters of the town.

Dr Bishnoi informed that sufficient security forces have been deployed in four districts of BTC ahead of the assembly elections. “25 company of security forces are already available and 80 more companies are arriving in BTC districts to ensure a free and fair election,” he quipped.

He further informed that police have so far seized Rs 90 lakh and destroyed over 30 thousand litres of liquor across the region. He assured the people that police administration has initiated strict steps to ensure free and fair assembly elections and strong operations against the militant organisation in the region.