Police recover arms ahead of BTC elections from Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Dec 3: Days ahead of the BTC council elections, police in Kokrajhar recovered arms and ammunition from deep jungles under Kachugaon police station on Wednesday. Based on specific information, an operation was launched under the leadership of Siddharth Nahar, IPS(P) at Ripu forest during which one 7.65 mm pistol, a magazine, four rounds of live ammunition of 7.65 mm pistol and 2 country made rifles kept concealed under the bushes were recovered.

“Police have been taking stern steps against the illegal arms under the supervision of Assam police headquarters ahead of the BTC council elections,” said a senior police officer.

