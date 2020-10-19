Police seize 2 coal laden trucks

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Oct 19: Acting on a tip-off Margherita Police Station OC Utpal Borah on Monday seized two coal loaded trucks and arrested the driver, handyman as well as a broker.

As per information, the trucks were coming from Miao Arunachal Pradesh and the arrested persons have been identified as Lalit Gogoi, driver who belongs to Dhemaji; Ananta Deori, handyman and Debabrat Dutta, the broker. According to sources the seized trucks belong to Hemanta Moran of Kakopathar who has alleged to be involved in illegal coal trade since many years.