Police Yet To Trace Out Fleeing Ganja Smuggler

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 20: The Police administration of Kokrajhar has started it’s investigation into the recent case of a ganja smuggler escaping from the Barpeta medical college, where he was admitted for treatment.

Notably, the accused ganja smuggler received bullet injuries in the police firing on February 16 at Bhawraguri area under Gossaigaon subdivision in Kokrajhar and later was referred to the Barpeta Medical College after his condition worsened.

The accused person has been identified as Suman Namo of Tripura.

However, Suman Namo reportedly escaped on Friday night from the hospital and still remains untraced.

SP Kokrajhar Prateek Thube while speaking to our correspondent on Sunday told that the police administration has started it’s thorough investigation into the escape case and is hopeful that the accused would be re-arrested soon.

He said that the police have laid out a plan and are taking steps to put the plan in action.